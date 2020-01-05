Letter: Lawmakers agree on the need to battle against Alzheimer’s

In the midst of the very bitter partisan battle taking place in our nation’s capital, people would likely be surprised to learn of a successful and impactful bipartisan effort — one that will benefit the millions of Americans impacted by Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Recently, Congress passed a bill to increase Alzheimer’s and dementia federal research funding by $350 million for the fiscal year 2020. The bill also includes $10 million to implement the Building Our Largest Dementia Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act, to create a public health infrastructure across the country to combat Alzheimer’s disease and preserve brain health.
As an Alzheimer’s Association advocate, I’ve traveled to Washington and have seen firsthand how Democrats and Republicans in both chambers have come together on behalf of individuals and families living with Alzheimer’s and dementia.
After nearly five years as a caregiver for my grandfather before losing him to dementia, I understand the urgent need to increase our nation’s investment in Alzheimer’s research. That’s why I’m an advocate and why I’m part of the fight to find a cure. And I’m grateful to the elected officials who have joined in the fight as well.
Visit alz.org to get involved with the fight to end Alzheimer’s.
Eva Tucker • Arnold