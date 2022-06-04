 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Lawmakers are focused on reelection and not on safety

AR-15 123rf.com

Custom built AR-15 carbine semi-automatic. (123rf.com)

 Olga Mendenhall

Regarding Kevin McDermott’s column “Missouri sees a Texas level of carnage every week. It’s a choice we’ve made.” (May 28): Missouri lawmakers need to take a serious look at how assault and tactical weapons are obtained, both legally and illegally in our state. In my opinion, these weapons should be banned from shops, gun shows and personal caches. They are not needed for hunting anything but people.

With the continuing violence posted on social media, television, movies, and video games, there is little respect for human life. Parents aren’t doing their job teaching right from wrong as well positive conflict resolution.

I understand our freedoms, but the pendulum has swung too far the other way. It is up to our lawmakers and fellow Missourians in find ways to get control of our freedom to be safe. They should put aside their fear of not being re-elected and have the courage to step for changes that will stop senseless killing on our streets, schools and homes.

Laura Feldman • St. Charles

