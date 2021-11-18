 Skip to main content
Letter:Lawmakers are more loyal to Trump than to Missourians
Letter:Lawmakers are more loyal to Trump than to Missourians

Regarding “St. Louis-area leaders scope out infrastructure opportunities as Biden signs plan into law” (Nov. 16): Who does Missouri’s congressional delegation work for? Most members voted against the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. It doesn’t look like they work for Missourians. Their GOP “no” votes should remind all of us that their true loyalties lie with Donald Trump and not Missouri. It was more important to them that President Joe Biden and Missouri not get a win and to serve Trump and the Republican leadership.

Our insurrectionist-inspiring Sen. Josh Hawley doesn’t even live in Missouri, so he does not drive on our crumbling roads and bridges or have to use the terrible rural broadband. He is more concerned with telling us what is manly or with getting airtime on Fox News.

More investment spending equates to more income for Missourians. Thanks go only to Sen. Roy Blunt and Rep. Emanuel Cleaver for recognizing this fact and voting for the bill. Missourians need to remember Hawley and the rest of our delegation who put loyalty to Trump and the Republican Party above serving Missouri. [Editor’s note: Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis, also voted against the bill.]

David Balfany • Lake Saint Louis

