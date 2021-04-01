Letter: Lawmakers are trampling will of the voters on Medicaid

Regarding the editorial "Missouri GOP lawmakers turn their backs on voters and the poor" (March 30): How can the Missouri Legislature ignore the passage of the Medicaid expansion approved by voters? Isn’t that behavior illegal? I believed lawmakers and Gov. Mike Parson had to legally support the voters' election results even if they didn't agree with the results of the election. This disregard of the legal results of an election shouldn't be allowed to happen.
This all sounds like Donald Trump trying to ignore President Joe Biden’s legal election to the presidency.
Paul Mallery • Ballwin