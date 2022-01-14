Letter: Lawmakers are trying to perpetuate a false US history

Regarding “ Hearing on bills to ban critical race theory, adopt parents’ bill of rights draws record response ” (Jan. 11): A hearing on amended House Bill 1474, nicknamed the “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” is sponsored by Rep. Nick Schroer, R-St. Charles County. This bill would ban critical race theory, which, according to Schroer, might include any curriculum that “identifies people or groups of people, entities, or institutions in the United States as inherently, immutably, or systemically sexist, racist, biased, privileged, or oppressed.”

This legislation would set a dangerous precedent of censorship in a society where free speech is precious. Critical race theory is not taught in elementary and secondary schools. The list of resources to be censored is a thinly veiled attempt to perpetuate a false history that fails to recognize the contributions of indigenous, Black and people of color. Our students should be taught to think critically and be exposed to a variety of perspectives. Schools should be inclusive communities where all children are respected, valued and welcome participants in learning.