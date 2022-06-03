Letter: Lawmakers beholden to NRA need to resign in shame

Regarding the letter “Blood is on the hands of lawmakers against gun control” (June 1): Missouri’s leaders often tout their efforts involving the protection of our morals. But a society that fails to protect its children is a morally bankrupt one. It seems ensuring children’s safety is not something lawmakers should be asked to do.

But the influence that money and power has over Sens. Roy Blunt, Josh Hawley and Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer makes it necessary for us to not only ask, but to beg for them to protect children. This is their moral failure as well as ours for electing them.

I have long given up hope that our current set of leaders will ever lead. I think these lawmakers should resign and pursue new jobs. Allow the voters a chance to elect someone who may have the selflessness and courage that our current representatives lack. There’s no guarantee we will find selflessness and courage in new elected leaders, but is certain we will not find those qualities in the ones we have now.

Timothy Prose • Wentzville