Letter: Lawmakers can increase marijuana business licenses

Regarding “Missouri House takes up marijuana legalization in push to sink ballot question” (March 9): Some people mistakenly believe that the ballot initiative to legalize adult use of marijuana in Missouri would limit the number of marijuana business licenses issued by the state. That just ain’t so.

The language of both the proposed ballot item and Article XIV of the Missouri Constitution, our medical marijuana law, make it very clear that there is no limit on the number of marijuana business licenses the state may issue. As Missouri coordinator for the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, I can say that there is only a mandated minimum number that must be issued.

The Missouri governor, the Legislature or the Department of Health and Senior Services could all increase the number of marijuana business licenses under the existing medical marijuana law and under the proposed initiative, at any time.

Dan Viets • Columbia