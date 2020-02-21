Letter: Lawmakers deserve chapter in 'Profiles in Cowardice'

Regarding the letter “Unworthy Limbaugh is the architect of incivility” (Feb. 12): President Donald Trump’s behavior and common decency sank to new lows when, as a Vietnam draft dodger and two-time divorcee, honored Rush Limbaugh, another Vietnam draft dodger who is three-times divorced.
Trump also disrespected the military when he ordered Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman to be humiliated by being escorted out of the White House Feb. 7. At the National Prayer Breakfast, Trump questioned the faith of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Mitt Romney. And the Christian Right says nothing.
And what do Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, and my congresswoman, Rep. Ann Wagner, say or do about all this? Not one word. They all compete against each other for mention in Chapter One of a new book “Profiles in Cowardice.”
Jim Zemenick • Webster Groves