Letter: Lawmakers disavowing Trump merely crave reelection
Letter: Lawmakers disavowing Trump merely crave reelection

Nebraska Sen. Sasse rips Trump over COVID-19, foreign policy

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., speaks during the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Ken Cedeno/Pool via AP)

Regarding “Republicans see ‘grim’ Senate map and edge away from Trump” (Oct. 8): It’s interesting that Republicans mostly stayed silent as more than 222,000 coronavirus deaths occurred on Trump’s watch, when children were separated from their parents at the border, or when he refused to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin about bounties on American troops. Nothing has deterred his loyal minions, even after Trump reluctantly condemned white supremacists, disparaged military members as suckers and losers, or refused to commit to a peaceful transition of power after the election.

What has finally caused a few of them to edge away is the threat of losing their own election. The priorities of Republicans are clear. It’s not the safety and security of the American people; it’s losing their power to do as they please.

Pam Payne • Chesterfield

