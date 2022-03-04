Letter: Lawmakers don’t listen, so why write letters to them?

Regarding Tom Coleman and Russ Carnahan’s guest column “Missouri state politicians vote to limit voters’ constitutional rights” (Feb. 24): The authors urged Missourians to “contact their senator” on this matter. I’ve tried doing this before and it hasn’t gotten me anywhere. Only a polite response from my state senator, Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring. It was not an intelligent reply.

I recently tried again anyway. His reply said that “every effort is made to read each email we receive” from Eigel’s 23rd District of east St. Charles County, “and are my top priority.” Really? Again, why do I bother?

I may continue to vote, and maybe write letters, but I remain cynical. Missouri politics is a joke, and the will of the people is not heard.

Diana Schramm • St. Peters