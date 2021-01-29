Letter: Lawmakers drove the bus that ran over their riders

Regarding “CDC figures show Missouri ranks last in percentage of residents who’ve received first vaccine dose” (Jan. 25): President Joe Biden has warned us that the worst is yet to come, and yet Missouri leadership is almost 10 months behind in responding to this devastating pandemic. If many more of us get sick or die, if many more businesses permanently shutter, if our unemployment begins to starve families, we owe it to the horse-and-buggy response from Jefferson City.

Gov. Mike Parson has yet to spend down coronavirus relief stimulus funding that was intended to save lives and businesses. And Missouri is dead last in the country for delivering the first doses of vaccinations.

So while elected politicians decide how to funnel the funds to donors and how to undermine local government health departments, we all suffer and will continue to suffer. Whether the cause is corruption or incompetence, Parson and the Missouri Legislature can’t undo the harm they’ve done. They have proven they are unable to rise above their personal political interests. I think they are truly immune to the reality that they are driving the bus that just ran over their riders.

James Trout • Florissant