Letter: Lawmakers fail to protect constituents from shootings

Regarding “Senate negotiators announce a deal on guns, breaking logjam” (June 12): In my opinion, if rapid firing, high velocity guns are the cause, prohibiting the sale of such weapons is logical. Adding more guns into the mixture isn’t practical or sensible.

It seems the National Rifle Association and its supporters constantly use the phrase, “law abiding citizens.” But how can gun advocates be sure that only this type of citizen can purchase guns? That’s why we need comprehensive background checks. We should also penalize those who sell these automatic weapons to those who are a certified danger to others as well as themselves.

New laws won’t end all mass shootings, but it could eliminate, or make it difficult, for such individuals to obtain guns. I believe we should force lawmakers to walk through crime scenes to see the carnage first hand. If that doesn’t affect their reasoning, they are not doing what’s best for the American people, which is their job.

Ray Hoffstetter • Crestwood

