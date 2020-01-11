Letter: Lawmakers get valet parking while children suffer
0 comments

Letter: Lawmakers get valet parking while children suffer

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
Doctors collect signatures to put Medicaid expansion on the ballot

Doctors Heidi Miller and Timothy Eberlein engage with St. Louis voter Chris Nelson about Medicaid expansion.  Medical professionals went door-to-door Thursday, encouraging voters to sign a petition to put the issue on the November ballot in Missouri. Photo by: Mary Butkus for Healthcare for Missouri

 Michele Munz

Regarding “New perk for Missouri lawmakers: Valet parking” (Jan. 8): Republican Gov. Mike Parson wants to have valet parking for Missouri lawmakers. I am sure Parson has excellent health care for himself and his family, even while showing no empathy for Missouri children whose Medicaid coverage has been cut off. And then he’s giving General Motors $50 million in incentives while 100,000 children in Missouri have lost coverage, more than in any other state in the nation.

I urge anyone reading this letter who has children, grandchildren, nieces or nephews to vote for Medicaid expansion in Missouri in the November 2020 election.

Linda Caravelli • Florissant

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports