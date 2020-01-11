Letter: Lawmakers get valet parking while children suffer

Regarding “New perk for Missouri lawmakers: Valet parking” (Jan. 8): Republican Gov. Mike Parson wants to have valet parking for Missouri lawmakers. I am sure Parson has excellent health care for himself and his family, even while showing no empathy for Missouri children whose Medicaid coverage has been cut off. And then he’s giving General Motors $50 million in incentives while 100,000 children in Missouri have lost coverage, more than in any other state in the nation.
I urge anyone reading this letter who has children, grandchildren, nieces or nephews to vote for Medicaid expansion in Missouri in the November 2020 election.
Linda Caravelli • Florissant