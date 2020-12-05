 Skip to main content
Letter: Lawmakers' hypocrisy exposed over local-control issue
Letter: Lawmakers' hypocrisy exposed over local-control issue

Restaurateurs rally behind state bill to curb Page's power

Missouri State Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester, speaks at a press conference outside of Satchmo's Bar & Grill on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, joined by several lawmakers and supporters opposing St. Louis County Executive Sam Page's latest COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants and bars in the county. Koenig announced his bill to curb the power of Page, health departments and all local governments to deal with public health emergencies. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Regarding "St. Louis County shuts down four restaurants as Page foes seek to reduce his power" (Dec. 1): It's gratifying that Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester, and his cohorts are willing to exercise their extensive education in public health and infectious diseases to work on keeping us safe from the effects of a pandemic. As they've demonstrated with their blanket oversight of massive manure-producing concentrated animal feeding operations within the state, their commitment to the safety and comfort of local counties is unparalleled.

Oh, wait. Past experience suggests that their priorities rest more with the economic health of bars than individuals. With that focus on sales and revenue, maybe they should consider eliminating penalties for drunken driving as well. Removing those statutes could have a beneficial effect on liquor sales. After all, if we don't care about transmission of diseases from person to person, what's another life lost due to an impaired driver?

It's amazing how these disciples of local control so quickly convert into big government central control proponents when the locals get uppity about their own health and welfare.

Michael Meredith • Creve Coeur 

