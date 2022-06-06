Letter: Lawmakers ignore mass shootings to pander to base

Regarding "Families of Uvalde, Buffalo victims to testify in Congress" (June 3): We looked to our leaders for answers and got the usual platitudes. If only we had more guns, if we armed teachers (the same ones we don't trust with book selections), fortified our schools, reduced access doors etc. The obvious, containing the spread of powerful weapons, is a nonstarter to them.

Apparently, we must restrict schoolbooks, but not guns. Our politicians are frozen in fear and uncertainty, just like the armed Texas police with guns just feet from the slaughter zone. Lawmakers are not prepared to do what is right.

I am reminded of Robert Browning's 1842 poem, "The Pied Piper of Hamelin." After the piper rid the town of vermin, the town leaders refused to pay his fee, and bragged about their parsimony. He played his flute and the children danced into the dark recesses of the nearby mountain, never to be seen again.

Our leaders, meanwhile, headed to the National Rifle Association convention just days after the Uvalde shooting to brag to their base about protecting their rights. All the while not offering real (painful) solutions and leaving another American town to grieve and bury its dead.

Malcolm D. Spence • Florissant