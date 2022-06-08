Letter: Lawmakers love NRA money more than their children

Regarding " As US mourns shootings, NRA in turmoil but influence remains" (May 28): I believe the money that lawmakers get from the gun lobby is more important to them than the lives of their children. That is essentially what every member of Congress who accepts support from the gun lobby is saying.

Fighting any legislation that restricts gun ownership is absolutely required if lawmakers expect continued support from the gun lobby. Thousands of U.S. citizens have been killed by gun violence in each for the past 20 years, yet Congress has done nothing. As Americans, we need to either accept that these mass shooting at schools, churches and any crowded location are inevitable and cannot be stopped, or we need get vote in better representatives.