Letter: Lawmakers must base decisions on facts and morals

Regarding the editorial “ Blunt’s refusal to say three words — ‘President-elect Biden’ — is a slap at 80 million voters. ” (Dec. 1): Unless there is a way to “slap upside the head” the other 74 million voters to get their attention, we have less reason to believe America’s future, especially our children’s, will be improved.

Thomas Jefferson said that our American democracy’s success and freedom would depend on an informed citizenry. Citizens should be provided with the truth so that we are better able to make informed decisions. If Jefferson and other Founding Fathers had seen America today, they might have included two important items in the founding documents: One, elected officials must base their decisions and laws on facts, established moral principles, and must do no harm to citizens or their rights. Two, the right to free speech includes the responsibility of the person or entity speaking to disseminate facts and also do no harm to citizens.