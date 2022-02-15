Letter: Lawmakers must focus on health care, not silly lawsuits

Aisha Sultan's column "The kids needlessly stuck in hospitals" (Feb. 6) provided a much needed look at a serious problem. How terrible for children to be left untreated in emergency rooms for days on end. That constitutes inhumane treatment, which is nothing new for this country and this state.

We allow these mental health problems to fester for both children and adults and then release these kids into an environment with unfettered gun access. Many of these children have parents with unlocked guns, and many will easily access illegal guns. We should not be surprised at our gun death rate and the resulting human misery.

It took forever to finally assure Missouri Medicaid expansion and, frankly, I'll believe it when I see it. I also doubt if serious thought is ever given to providing universal mental health services for those who need it.

Some Missouri elected officials should spend their time providing better health care, mental health care and fewer gun deaths rather than denigrating mask and vaccine mandates and bringing lawsuits to school districts.

I urge the Post-Dispatch to continue to investigate and report on all aspects of health care as well as addiction treatment, incarceration, animal welfare and pollution.

Bill Griffith • Shrewsbury