Letter: Lawmakers must help support global vaccine distribution
Virus Outbreak India

People wait to receive the COVID-19 vaccine outside a vaccination center In Mumbai, India, Saturday, April 24, 2021. Indian authorities are scrambling to get medical oxygen to hospitals where COVID-19 patients are suffocating from low supplies. The effort Saturday comes as the country with the world’s worst coronavirus surge set a new global daily record of infections for the third straight day. The 346,786 infections over the past day brought India’s total past 16 million. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

 Rajanish Kakade

Regarding “Fauci says omicron variant is ‘just raging around the world’” (Dec. 19): It is tragic that the our death toll from the coronavirus tops 800,000, and the U.S. has the highest reported toll of any country. Despite vaccinations, we are far from being immune to new variants and far from stopping this death toll.

We hurt our own prospects of getting rid of the virus by failing to support and accelerate global vaccinations, especially in low-income countries. A global pandemic needs to be battled worldwide, and all countries need to be vaccinated simultaneously at the same time.

There is a bicameral (both House and Senate) sign-on letter circulating now calling for an additional $17 billion to expand vaccine manufacturing and access. Reps. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, and Cori Bush, D-St. Louis, as well as Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, should sign on to this letter and help end this pandemic.

Raj Jaladi • Creve Coeur

