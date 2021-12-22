Letter: Lawmakers must help support global vaccine distribution

Regarding “Fauci says omicron variant is ‘just raging around the world’” (Dec. 19): It is tragic that the our death toll from the coronavirus tops 800,000, and the U.S. has the highest reported toll of any country. Despite vaccinations, we are far from being immune to new variants and far from stopping this death toll.

We hurt our own prospects of getting rid of the virus by failing to support and accelerate global vaccinations, especially in low-income countries. A global pandemic needs to be battled worldwide, and all countries need to be vaccinated simultaneously at the same time.

There is a bicameral (both House and Senate) sign-on letter circulating now calling for an additional $17 billion to expand vaccine manufacturing and access. Reps. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, and Cori Bush, D-St. Louis, as well as Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, should sign on to this letter and help end this pandemic.

Raj Jaladi • Creve Coeur