Letter: Lawmakers must learn to compromise on gun control
Letter: Lawmakers must learn to compromise on gun control

Regarding “Democrats vow vote on gun bills; Biden says ‘we have to act’” (March 24): The recent mass shootings in Georgia and Colorado will undoubtedly motivate Congress and state legislatures to take profound and long-lasting measures for meaningful thoughts and prayers for the victims of these senseless and violent crimes. (I speak fluent sarcasm.)

We need to demand elected representatives (whether they be red, blue, green or striped) to find meaningful compromise to a national problem. I believe in the Second Amendment, but just as the 21st Amendment that eliminated Prohibition doesn’t give the right to drink and drive, the Second Amendment doesn’t give unfettered access to firearms. If it did, I should be able buy a Howitzer. Simply put: Some very mentally ill people, who need access to treatment, should have no access to guns.

I found myself gaining a whole new level of respect for Sen. Roy Blunt because of his recent comments about lawmakers needing to legislate with the wisdom and grace that God gave them, and the spirit of compromise that made the creation of our nation even possible in the first place. If lawmakers are not able to compromise, they ought to resign immediately to make room for people who can work together. Enough is enough.

Philip C. Paul • West St. Louis County

