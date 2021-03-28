Letter: Lawmakers must learn to compromise on gun control

Regarding “Democrats vow vote on gun bills; Biden says ‘we have to act’” (March 24): The recent mass shootings in Georgia and Colorado will undoubtedly motivate Congress and state legislatures to take profound and long-lasting measures for meaningful thoughts and prayers for the victims of these senseless and violent crimes. (I speak fluent sarcasm.)

We need to demand elected representatives (whether they be red, blue, green or striped) to find meaningful compromise to a national problem. I believe in the Second Amendment, but just as the 21st Amendment that eliminated Prohibition doesn’t give the right to drink and drive, the Second Amendment doesn’t give unfettered access to firearms. If it did, I should be able buy a Howitzer. Simply put: Some very mentally ill people, who need access to treatment, should have no access to guns.