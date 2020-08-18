Letter: Lawmakers must protect the US Postal Service now

We, the people, need a fully functioning U.S. Postal Service. We depend on it to deliver our prescription drugs, checks, bills, greeting cards, magazines, and, yes, absentee ballots. Businesses rely on the Postal Service to bring us ads in order to increase their sales and receive payments. And, what would politicians do without the service to bombard us with their campaign propaganda?
President Donald Trump is doing all he can to slow mail processing time for the sole purpose of voter suppression. This should anger every citizen because it affects all of us on a daily basis, no matter what political party we favor.
All lawmakers need to put on their big boy or big girl pants and do their job (“Pelosi calls House back into session to vote on Postal bill,” Aug. 17). They must look out for their constituents’ best interests. Stand up to Trump and tell him we need a highly functioning Postal Service, and we need it now.
Janice Banks • O’Fallon, Mo.
