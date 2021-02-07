Letter: Lawmakers must remember oath to defend Constitution

Regarding “Biden, at prayer breakfast, calls out ‘political extremism’” (Feb. 4): Disagreements exist between Democrats and Republicans concerning the impeachment trial and the emergency aid package. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has called for unity. But what does unity actually look like?

In American Democracy, unity begins with the principles of the U.S. Constitution. Elected members of Congress take an oath to preserve and protect these fundamental principles. Logically, it would seem that the highest priority for unity would be measured by the dual standards: preserve and protect.

In the case of a budget discussion, the ultimate goal of assistance is in agreement; only the specifics are in question. Such emergency allocations of money seem highly unlikely to compromise the Constitution.