Letter: Lawmakers must stop posturing and help Missourians

Regarding "Amtrak cites lack of state funding in cutting service in Missouri" (Dec. 15): Why are the Republicans in the Missouri Legislature unwilling to fully fund Amtrak? Although Missouri has gladly accepted billions in federal stimulus funds, there exists an extreme fear and loathing by GOP lawmakers for almost any federally sponsored program that could benefit our state. The earlier rejection of money for Medicaid expansion and the continual underfunding for Amtrak are just two symptoms of this fear and of a backwards-thinking government.

Republicans in Jefferson City seem to believe they are anointed by God to battle the evil of socialism (socialism as defined by them). Sadly, their tilting at windmills and regressive mindset means the quality of life in Missouri will remain stagnant. Without a bold, forward-thinking government, Missouri will continue to be known as a third-rate state.

It is time for state lawmakers to stop their self-righteous posturing about federal overreach and begin to spend taxpayer money to improve the health, education, skills training and general welfare of the people.

Brian McGowan • St. Louis