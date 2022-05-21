Letter: Lawmakers must tackle persistent coronavirus problems

Regarding the editorial “As grim pandemic milestone arrives, GOP still plays politics with the crisis” (May 18): The tragedy of the pandemic extends much further than the deaths it has caused. It has also caused tremendous rates of disability in the survivors of coronavirus infection. Even in mild cases, approximately 10% to 30% of coronavirus sufferers will have symptoms that linger for months, even once the initial infection has passed.

It is estimated by the General Accounting Office that 22 million to 43 million Americans are suffering lingering effects. Common symptoms include debilitating fatigue, cognitive dysfunction and disordered sleep. Sometimes symptoms resolve after a matter of months.

The U.S. is facing a tsunami of continued sickness and disability. A number of bills are pending in Congress to help people suffering from the lingering effects of coronavirus infection. I would urge everyone to contact their members of Congress and ask them to sign on to these bills as cosponsors.

Ann McDonald • Town and Country