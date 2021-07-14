 Skip to main content
Letter: Lawmakers need a Latin lesson to read state motto
Letter: Lawmakers need a Latin lesson to read state motto

Missouri's seal

The state seal includes grizzly bears and the state motto "Salus populi suprema lex esto" (Let the welfare of the people be the supreme law).

 Photo via www.sos.mo.gov

Regarding “House leaders ask Missouri Supreme Court to scrap Medicaid expansion” (July 9): Do Republican members in our Missouri Legislature ever look at the state motto, “Salus Populi Suprema Lex Esto”? It means: Let the welfare of the people be the supreme law.

The Latin “salus” can also be translated as “health.” Apparently the “supreme law” is now lower taxes, less regulation for business and more restrictions on family planning matters and damn the welfare of the people. With their actions to overturn the Medicaid expansion referendum, perhaps they should also change the state motto to Free To Care For Yourself.

Klaus Illian • Manchester

