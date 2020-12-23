Letter: Lawmakers need first-grade lessons on gracious losing

I am disgusted and disheartened that Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Rep. Ann Wagner would have the poor judgment to support the frivolous lawsuit that Texas brought to the Supreme Court challenging the election results. President Donald Trump lost the election. This is a fact. And the Supreme Court's refusal even to hear the case is further evidence of the ridiculous nature of the lawsuit. As an attorney, Schmitt should know enough not to have involved himself and our state in such a farce. For Wagner, to take this stand as a representative of Missourians in Congress is a shameful embarrassment.