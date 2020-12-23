 Skip to main content
Letter: Lawmakers need first-grade lessons on gracious losing
Letter: Lawmakers need first-grade lessons on gracious losing

Election 2020 House Wagner

Republican U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner pauses to speak to the media before taking her place in line to vote Nov. 3 in Ballwin.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson, Associated Press

I am disgusted and disheartened that Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Rep. Ann Wagner would have the poor judgment to support the frivolous lawsuit that Texas brought to the Supreme Court challenging the election results. President Donald Trump lost the election. This is a fact. And the Supreme Court's refusal even to hear the case is further evidence of the ridiculous nature of the lawsuit. As an attorney, Schmitt should know enough not to have involved himself and our state in such a farce. For Wagner, to take this stand as a representative of Missourians in Congress is a shameful embarrassment.

As a parent, I spent a lot of time teaching my daughter to lose graciously. It looks like Schmitt, Wagner and Trump might need to go back to the first grade.

Ruthellen Osherow • Clayton

