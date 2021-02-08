Letter: Lawmakers overstepped boundaries involving gun laws

Regarding "Missouri House passes ban on enforcement of federal gun laws" (Feb. 4): The Missouri House of Representatives should not have passed a bill banning local police from enforcing federal gun laws. By doing so, the Missouri House has overstepped its constitutional obligations. Legislative branches, whether state or federal, write law. The police enforce it, and the courts interpret it.

Instead of banning local police from cooperating with federal authorities, the House should simply state that it disagrees with the constitutionality of gun laws being proposed in Washington and wait for courts to decide whether they are right or wrong.

Accordingly, the Missouri Senate should reject the bill when it comes to a vote; if the whole General Assembly passes the bill, Gov. Mike Parson should veto it.

Damian Servidio • University City