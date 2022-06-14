Letter: Lawmakers pack heat but ban visitors from doing same

Regarding the letter “Why aren’t guns allowed in courtrooms and the Capitol?” (June 5): As a former Missouri state representative, I find it interesting that visitors to the Missouri State Capitol building are not allowed to bring a gun into the building. When I served, I was not surprised to learn many fellow legislators carried guns, and not just in the building. However, I was amazed to learn that some not only freely admitted to carrying but carried three guns at once: one in an underarm holster, one in the belt in the back and one in a boot. I also learned there is such a thing a bra holster.