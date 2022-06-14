 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Lawmakers pack heat but ban visitors from doing same

Missouri Legislature

Members of the Missouri House of Representatives recite the Pledge of Allegiance as they begin their annual legislative session Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Jefferson City, Missouri.(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)

 David A. Lieb

Regarding the letter “Why aren’t guns allowed in courtrooms and the Capitol?” (June 5): As a former Missouri state representative, I find it interesting that visitors to the Missouri State Capitol building are not allowed to bring a gun into the building. When I served, I was not surprised to learn many fellow legislators carried guns, and not just in the building. However, I was amazed to learn that some not only freely admitted to carrying but carried three guns at once: one in an underarm holster, one in the belt in the back and one in a boot. I also learned there is such a thing a bra holster.

I was appalled at the number of guns surrounding me at my workplace in the Capitol. This is a pretty well-protected building and I never felt the need to own a weapon in order to be safe there. I was, however, a bit wary of those with their walking armory.

Sue Meredith • Creve Coeur

