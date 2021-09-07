Letter: Lawmakers pick and choose which lives they protect

Regarding "Judge upholds sweeping new Missouri law that includes controversial public health provisions" (Aug. 26): Why is the Missouri Legislature, whose GOP majority supposedly is "pro-life," refusing to protect the living? Laws have been passed to keep women from terminating pregnancies, but no law enacted to keep our elderly, our citizens with faulty immune systems, our health care workers, all people who work with the public, and our living children safe from this horrible pandemic.
That is not pro-life. That's picking and choosing — and the wrong choice has been made.
Eileen DiGerolamo • Glendale