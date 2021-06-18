Letter: Lawmakers represent constituents, not political party

Regarding the letter “Manchin is either unscrupulous or wallowing in ignorance” (June 15): I take comfort in knowing that the letter writer, Jerry Thomas Howard, is now a retired Missouri state senator. His partisanship is clearly on display when he states that Sen. Joe Manchin represents the Democratic Party, when he should know that all elected officials represent their constituents.
In Sen. Manchin’s case, they are the voters of West Virginia, a heavily conservative state.
Tom Urani • University City