 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Lawmakers represent constituents, not political party
0 comments

Letter: Lawmakers represent constituents, not political party

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dems eye $6T plan on infrastructure, Medicare, immigration

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a key infrastructure negotiator, signals to his staff as he works behind closed doors with other Democrats in a basement room at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

 J. Scott Applewhite

Regarding the letter “Manchin is either unscrupulous or wallowing in ignorance” (June 15): I take comfort in knowing that the letter writer, Jerry Thomas Howard, is now a retired Missouri state senator. His partisanship is clearly on display when he states that Sen. Joe Manchin represents the Democratic Party, when he should know that all elected officials represent their constituents.

In Sen. Manchin’s case, they are the voters of West Virginia, a heavily conservative state.

Tom Urani • University City

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports