Letter: Lawmakers’ rural voters would benefit from Medicaid

Regarding “‘It’s just shocking’: How Missouri Republican politics drove twin crises in Medicaid” (May 23): As a medical student at Washington University School of Medicine, I have met patients who have traveled several hours from rural areas to receive health care in St. Louis due to the lack of health services where they live. I have also seen providers not be able to provide optimal care for patients due to their lack of health insurance. It is imperative that the Missouri Legislature fund Medicaid expansion as it invests in both rural health care and the overall health of the state population.