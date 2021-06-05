 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Lawmakers’ rural voters would benefit from Medicaid
0 comments

Letter: Lawmakers’ rural voters would benefit from Medicaid

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Missouri governor drops voter-approved Medicaid expansion

FILE - In this May 1, 2020, file photo, campaign workers David Woodruff, left, and Jason White, right, deliver boxes of the Healthcare for Missouri campaign initiative petitions signatures to the Missouri secretary of state's office in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has dropped plans to expand the state's Medicaid program after the Legislature declined to provide money for the measure approved by voters. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)

 David A. Lieb

Regarding “‘It’s just shocking’: How Missouri Republican politics drove twin crises in Medicaid” (May 23): As a medical student at Washington University School of Medicine, I have met patients who have traveled several hours from rural areas to receive health care in St. Louis due to the lack of health services where they live. I have also seen providers not be able to provide optimal care for patients due to their lack of health insurance. It is imperative that the Missouri Legislature fund Medicaid expansion as it invests in both rural health care and the overall health of the state population.

Rural populations, who comprise 30.1% of the Missourians, have been shown to have an increased probability of being covered by Medicaid in other Medicaid expansion states. One study on Oregon’s health insurance program concluded that Medicaid expansion also provides tremendous health benefits to rural populations compared to their current safety net program.

Medicaid expansion has also been shown to improve health and health care access in other majority-Republican states. Following Medicaid expansion in Kentucky, there was an increase in health care insurance coverage for children with cancer. In Louisiana, Medicaid expansion was shown to significantly improve breast cancer care.

The adoption of Medicaid expansion in several states reveals the potential benefits and harms of Medicaid expansion. The data shows that Medicaid expansion would disproportionately benefit rural Missourians. Lawmakers should revisit this issue in order to support the health of rural Missourians.

Sangami Pugazenthi • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports