Letter: Lawmakers should apologize for jumping vaccine line
Missouri Capitol and Missouri flag

A stiff breeze keeps the Missouri state flag aloft on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, outside the Capitol. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Regarding "Missouri lawmakers receive COVID-19 vaccines intended for other state employees" (Jan. 28): Elected representatives should lead by example. They should publicly demonstrate the good judgment and behavior expected of all citizens. So I was disappointed to learn that some state representatives and staff received the coronavirus vaccine out of turn. They knew the rules and they broke them anyway. Their actions demonstrated that they don't represent anyone other than themselves. They owe the citizens of Missouri an apology.

My 78-year-old mother, who has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and has been housebound for 10 months, can't get a vaccine while these lawmakers have already received one. Their behavior was immoral, unethical, reprehensible and disgusting. I urge them to publicly announce that they will not receive the second dose of the vaccine.

The real reason they got the vaccine is because they think they are more important and better than everyone else. They need to wake up and get a clue.

Erik Schwartz • St. Louis County 

