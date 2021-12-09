Letter: Lawmakers should be like Dole and battle world hunger

Regarding “World faces unprecedented humanitarian needs as war, hunger, climate change and the pandemic take toll” (Dec. 2): Many people do not know that the late Sen. Bob Dole was so deeply affected by the hunger and starvation in war-torn Europe, that he became a tireless advocate in Congress for America’s leadership role in the fight against global hunger.

In 2002, he and then-Sen. George McGovern, a Democrat, worked across party lines to create the McGovern-Dole Food for Education and Child Nutrition Program. It has reached 40 million children and is currently active in 24 countries. The program provides food to school children, often complemented with safe drinking water, improvements in sanitation and hygiene, medications, books, school supplies and even teacher training. It incentivizes families to keep children in school, which is key to improving nutrition and health care outcomes, especially in the next generation.