Letter: Lawmakers should be like Dole and battle world hunger

Regarding “World faces unprecedented humanitarian needs as war, hunger, climate change and the pandemic take toll” (Dec. 2): Many people do not know that the late Sen. Bob Dole was so deeply affected by the hunger and starvation in war-torn Europe, that he became a tireless advocate in Congress for America’s leadership role in the fight against global hunger.
In 2002, he and then-Sen. George McGovern, a Democrat, worked across party lines to create the McGovern-Dole Food for Education and Child Nutrition Program. It has reached 40 million children and is currently active in 24 countries. The program provides food to school children, often complemented with safe drinking water, improvements in sanitation and hygiene, medications, books, school supplies and even teacher training. It incentivizes families to keep children in school, which is key to improving nutrition and health care outcomes, especially in the next generation.
Much progress has occurred, with hunger cut in half between 1990 and 2015, but now we are slipping backward, especially with the pandemic. The World Food Program warns that millions more children are at risk without stepped-up interventions. Congress is considering H.R. 4693, the Global Malnutrition Prevention and Treatment Act, which would strengthen and improve global child nutrition programs like McGovern-Dole, potentially saving millions of lives. The bill passed the House Foreign Relations Committee unanimously. Illinois Reps. Rodney Davis and Mike Bost are cosponsors. Rep. Mary Miller should sign on, as well as Missouri Reps. Blaine Luetkemeyer, Ann Wagner and Cori Bush.