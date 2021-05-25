Letter: Lawmakers should consider human casualties in Gaza

Regarding "Gaza mourns its dead as the specter of an endless cycle of conflict looms" (May 22): I would greatly appreciate it if Rep. Ann Wagner and Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley would acknowledge and support the plight of the dozens (if not hundreds) of innocent Palestinian children, worshipers and citizens who have been injured and killed in Gaza and the West Bank. We are looking at a human rights disaster, full stop.
In my opinion, even if Israel is one of our close allies, that does not mean that we have to support their systematic murder of innocent people in an illegally occupied territory, per international law.
Ammar Zahid • Ballwin