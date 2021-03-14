 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Lawmakers should know election safeguards exist now
0 comments

Letter: Lawmakers should know election safeguards exist now

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Election Day in St. Louis County

Poll workers Elizabeth Quicksall, left, and Mike Lee, help voter Laura Whitteaker sign in to vote at the Valley Park School District building, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Poll workers wore masks and the same orange gloves because of coronavirus concerns. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

Regarding “Some Missouri lawmakers look to make some pandemic-related voting changes permanent” (March 4): This article described conflicting state bills making it both easier and more difficult to vote. The bills making it more difficult to vote in person (e.g. requiring photo ID) have as their stated goal to head off fraud or eliminate inconsistencies.

Rep. Justin Hill, R-Lake Saint Louis, proposed the sole use of paper ballots, indicating that paper ballots are easier to audit. Perhaps Hill should educate himself on the actual, current procedures in place to head off fraud by doing as Rep. Trish Gunby, D-Ballwin, did by talking to her local board of elections, where she learned there are already safeguards in place.

The St. Louis County Board of Elections collected paper ballots, which permitted both quick electronic recording of votes and paper ballots preserved for later audit. Having been a poll worker, I am familiar with procedures in place to stop fraud or any biased handling of the voting process on Election Day. If our elected officials were more educated about the safeguards and procedures already in place, they would not waste time proposing unnecessary changes and/or obstructive practices.

Virginia Buckles • Glendale

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports