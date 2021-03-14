Letter: Lawmakers should know election safeguards exist now

Regarding “Some Missouri lawmakers look to make some pandemic-related voting changes permanent” (March 4): This article described conflicting state bills making it both easier and more difficult to vote. The bills making it more difficult to vote in person (e.g. requiring photo ID) have as their stated goal to head off fraud or eliminate inconsistencies.

Rep. Justin Hill, R-Lake Saint Louis, proposed the sole use of paper ballots, indicating that paper ballots are easier to audit. Perhaps Hill should educate himself on the actual, current procedures in place to head off fraud by doing as Rep. Trish Gunby, D-Ballwin, did by talking to her local board of elections, where she learned there are already safeguards in place.