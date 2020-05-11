Letter: Lawmakers should prioritize pandemic over guns
Letter: Lawmakers should prioritize pandemic over guns

Regarding "‘Shame on us’: Missouri House debates enormous package of crime legislation” (May 6): In the middle of a pandemic, the Missouri Legislature has chosen to include guns everywhere as part of the omnibus bill. If signed into law, the bill would allow concealed carry into the very few places our state still sensibly limits firearms. Firearms could be carried legally into school campuses, colleges, child care facilities, stadiums, casinos and bars. Guns and other deadly weapons could also be carried into churches, synagogues and mosques, without the clergy’s consent. I disagree with this legislation on religious grounds. Part of my church’s tradition is that a church is a “sanctuary.”

In each of the past two years, some legislators have proposed ending “safe zones,” allowing guns by default into churches, schools, bars. The hearings on these proposals have been packed by Missourians opposing guns everywhere. However, this year, using the coronavirus, which limits public access to the Missouri state capitol building as an excuse, seems like a cowardly move.

We may disagree theologically and politically about guns. We should talk about whether we want to limit the religious freedom protected by the First Amendment for the sake of the Second Amendment. But we should have that discussion at a time when the public can safely engage. If it gets to his desk, Gov. Mike Parson should veto this bill. And Missourians should remember what our representatives prioritized during a pandemic.

Rev. Michael Angell • University City

