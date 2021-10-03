Letter: Lawmakers should show the comradeship of Pujols, Molina

I loved both Lynn Schmidt’s column “ Cardinals Nation offers lessons in cheering for someone on the other team ” (Sept. 29) and the accompanying photo of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. It was all about the embrace between good friends of rival teams. It was priceless.

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if our House and Senate members could cross party lines and profess what they really believe instead of behaving as a bloc? Wouldn’t it be wonderful if they exhibited camaraderie and then voted accordingly? And wouldn’t it be wonderful if Albert Pujols were a St. Louis Cardinal next year?