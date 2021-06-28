Letter: Lawmakers should stop theatrics, try to get along

Regarding “ Missouri judge strikes down Medicaid expansion ” (June 23): If our legislators don’t want to follow the will of the people who elected them, then we need to get new people with better hearing. If they don’t want to listen to their constituents, then they need to quit.

We don’t need self-serving people like what we currently have. Whether it be Jefferson City or Capitol Hill, politicians need to remember we voted them in, and we can vote them out. They should get over being a Republican or a Democrat and do their jobs. We don’t need their theatrics. We do, however, need better representatives for this whole country to survive. They should do what my parents taught us: try to get along.