Letter: Lawmakers should take a stand against voter suppression
Election Day in St. Louis

Paula Johnson helps her brother Patrick Pickett cast his vote on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Central Baptist Church on Washington Avenue in St. Louis. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

Regarding “Georgia Senate, House committee advance election legislation” (Feb. 25): Fortunately, there are two bills pending in Congress that can halt these types of voter suppression.

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act would restore teeth to the 1965 Voting Rights Act, which was severely weakened by the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2013 decision in Shelby County v. Holder. This bill would reinstate the requirement that states with a history of voting rights violations obtain preclearance from the Justice Department before making changes in state voting laws.

Another legislative proposal, the For the People Act, would create automatic voter registration, expand early voting, enhance absentee voting, and simplify voting by mail. Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley and Reps. Cori Bush and Ann Wagner should take a stand against voter suppression and give their support to these two critical bills.

Greg Campbell • Creve Coeur

