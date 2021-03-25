Letter: Lawmakers shouldn’t try to legislate children’s gender

Regarding “Transgender girl struggles to find voice as lawmakers attack her right to exist” (March 21): Chloe Clark is an intelligent and courageous young woman. Her parents are understanding, supportive and loving. The medical team assisting her transition consists of expert professionals.

Who does not come across as intelligent, courageous, understanding, supportive, loving, expert or professional in this story? That would be members of the Missouri Legislature, who are again trying to advance bills that would ban transgender youth from getting gender reassignment treatments or playing sports on teams that match their gender. (“‘A solution in search of a problem’: Missouri lawmaker’s transgender sports ban proposal criticized at hearing,” March 4).

What business do politicians have trying to mandate anyone’s gender? There are plenty of other issues that should concern them in Jefferson City, such as education, health care, the environment and infrastructure. Leave Chloe Clark and other transgender kids alone.

They deserve understanding, not efforts to undermine them.

Barbara L. Finch • Clayton