Letter: Lawmakers show cruelty for not expanding Medicaid

Regarding “Missouri Senate votes down funding for Medicaid expansion” (April 29): Voters said yes to Medicaid expansion, which was to start July 1 this year; yet Republican lawmakers said no by not funding it. About 275,000 Missourians have been hanging on, waiting for this expansion. They have little choice for health care and mostly do without. How can the legislators blocking funding do this to them? What are the truly poor supposed to do?

Many of these people work part-time jobs, which rarely offer health benefits. Many cannot work full-time jobs in order to get health benefits because their health won’t allow it. This is a terrible situation. Missourians voted to help the poor get health care.

Missouri would receive federal funding to assist in paying for it. Thirty-nine states have expanded Medicaid. Why can’t Missouri do the same? It has become a political issue, and health care should be above politics. How would state legislators feel about walking in the shoes of thousands of Missourians who counted on them to do the right thing? This cruel decision shows the true nature of these legislators. Shame on them.

Billie Derham • St. Charles