Letter: Lawmakers torpedo Clean Missouri at their peril

Regarding the editorial “State lawmakers advance ‘Dirty Missouri’ incumbent-protection plan” (Feb. 12): Missouri voters passed the Clean Missouri political-reform referendum in part to ensure the sanctity and validity of each resident’s vote. Gerrymandering is certainly one form of voter suppression. It’s time for this to stop. When the Clean Missouri initiative passed, one of the major ideas was to end that practice. As a moderate independent, my message to Republican legislators is to stop the drive to return to that form of voter suppression. If not, then you won’t have this voter’s support, regardless of what other positions you may have. It is my hope that, for the sake of all Missourians, voter suppression is on its way out.
David Fink • Chesterfield