Letter: Lawmakers treat Missouri like an undemocratic junta

Regarding " Missouri House redirects money meant for Medicaid expansion " (April 16): What should people call a government that blatantly reverses the clear results of a general election? It certainly isn't democracy. There is, however, a name for it: oligarchy, rule by a few, and it has a long and miserable history. Here in our state, the junta or Politburo is called the Missouri General Assembly.

The Legislature has been busy revoking voter-approved laws at odds with the majority's political interests. For instance, Missourians voted to expand Medicaid. But the GOP-dominated Legislature evidently doesn't want a program to ease suffering or save lives, their "pro-life" claims notwithstanding. Voters also mandated that legislative districts be constructed for fairness by non-political demographic experts using objective criteria. But since the majority profits politically from the current arrangement, they are certainly not having any of that either.