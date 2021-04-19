 Skip to main content
Letter: Lawmakers treat Missouri like an undemocratic junta
Special session follows veto session in Jefferson City

Missouri State Reps. gather for a vote on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, on the House floor in Jefferson City during a veto session that will be followed by a special session. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Regarding "Missouri House redirects money meant for Medicaid expansion" (April 16): What should people call a government that blatantly reverses the clear results of a general election? It certainly isn't democracy. There is, however, a name for it: oligarchy, rule by a few, and it has a long and miserable history. Here in our state, the junta or Politburo is called the Missouri General Assembly.

The Legislature has been busy revoking voter-approved laws at odds with the majority's political interests. For instance, Missourians voted to expand Medicaid. But the GOP-dominated Legislature evidently doesn't want a program to ease suffering or save lives, their "pro-life" claims notwithstanding. Voters also mandated that legislative districts be constructed for fairness by non-political demographic experts using objective criteria. But since the majority profits politically from the current arrangement, they are certainly not having any of that either.

Thomas W. Allen • Chesterfield 

