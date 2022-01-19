Letter: Lawmakers want to shield students from real US history

I read "Hearing on bills to ban critical race theory, adopt parents’ bill of rights draws record response" (Jan. 12) with alarm. House Bill 1474, sponsored by Rep. Nick Schroer, R-O’Fallon, would ban schools from “identifying people or groups of people, entities, or institutions in the United States as inherently or systemically racist, privileged or oppressed.” Think about that for a moment. This means:

• Teachers could not inform students that the KKK lynched nearly 4,000 Black people between 1877 and 1950 while racist state governments turned a blind eye.

• Students could not learn that federal lenders often wrote racially restrictive covenants expressly forbidding residents from selling their homes to Black families.

• Students would remain ignorant that after World War II, many state governments who administered the GI Bill systematically engaged in racial discrimination when they disallowed the vast majority of Black GIs from the bill’s benefits.

• Teachers could not teach about the 1921 Tulsa massacre, the Wilmington coup of 1898, and the Trail of Tears if they mentioned that the perpetrators were racist.

• Formerly enslaved Black people, Black Americans who were denied access to their basic civil rights and rendered unable to vote prior to the Voting Rights Act of 1965, and Indigenous people, who were forcibly relocated from their ancestral homes, could not be labeled as oppressed.

As Bryan Stephenson of the Equal Justice Initiative eloquently states, “When we tell the truth, however difficult, there is freedom on the other side.” Let’s teach accurate American history.

Debbie Cole • St. Louis County