 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Lawmakers wasted precious time, money on Trump trial
0 comments

Letter: Lawmakers wasted precious time, money on Trump trial

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
United States Capitol 3

The U.S. Capitol building in January.

 Associated Press

Regarding “2 impeachment trials, 2 escape hatches for Donald Trump” (Feb. 13): After this impeachment trial, I cannot see how this Congress can work together in the future. Both sides are hypocrites. The House managers attacked Donald Trump, claiming that his speech incited the Capitol riot. But Trump’s lawyers clearly showed other politicians have used similar speech at their rallies. How much time and money was wasted on this trial that could have been spent on getting the country back on track?

All we see is a widening of the gap between the two parties The way things are going, we could be digging out of a deep hole unless there can be some bipartisanship. The time is now when the two parties need to come together. Lawmakers shouldn’t make Americans suffer because they each have a personal agenda.

Ken Schatz • Oakville

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports