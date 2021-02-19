Letter: Lawmakers wasted precious time, money on Trump trial

Regarding “2 impeachment trials, 2 escape hatches for Donald Trump” (Feb. 13): After this impeachment trial, I cannot see how this Congress can work together in the future. Both sides are hypocrites. The House managers attacked Donald Trump, claiming that his speech incited the Capitol riot. But Trump’s lawyers clearly showed other politicians have used similar speech at their rallies. How much time and money was wasted on this trial that could have been spent on getting the country back on track?