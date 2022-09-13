Letter: Lawmakers won't act to reduce Missouri's lead exposure

According to a Boston Children's Hospital and Quest peer reviewed study, 80% of Missouri children have detectable levels of lead in their blood, one of the highest in the U.S. (For Missouri kids, 4.5% had elevated levels of lead, while the national average is 1.9%). It's no wonder then that Missouri ranks fourth on a per-capita basis for the amount of lead service lines running from water mains into homes and buildings.

Behavior problems, low IQ, poor grades, problems with hearing, learning difficulties, growth delays sleep issues, irritability are all associated with lead exposure.

The recently passed bipartisan Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act authorized $15 billion for states to access to replace lead service lines. Before applications can be made for any of the money, lead line surveys must be done. But has the Missouri Legislature appropriated money to help communities complete the task so they can apply for their fair share of the infrastructure money? Will Missouri communities miss out because of the Legislature's inaction?

This money is available on a first-come, first-served basis and sunsets in 2024. There is an election coming up. Many Missouri congressional representatives voted against the infrastructure bill. If the lead issue is important to people, they should contact their federal lawmakers to see how they voted on this bill, and then remember that vote come future elections.

