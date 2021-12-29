Letter: Lawmakers work to further public health nightmare

Regarding “Experts warn of ‘perfect storm’ in Missouri as cases jump” (Dec. 23): As someone who recently completed a 24-day quarantine period with my two young children, I’m fed up with elected officials’ continued failure to provide for the common defense or promote the general welfare.
A “Seinfeld” episode in 1997 introduced the world to Festivus, a holiday on Dec. 23 marked by the ritual “airing of the grievances.” I find myself applying actor Jerry Stiller’s Festivus rant to Missouri’s leaders: “I got a lotta problems with you people, and now you’re going to hear about it!”
My sons are too young to be vaccinated. The week of Thanksgiving, the youngest tested positive. The boys’ consecutive quarantines meant we had to cancel our Thanksgiving plans. I had to skip my college roommate’s wedding. My preschooler missed four straight weeks of school. I depleted my accrued paid leave from work in order to stay home while my children isolated.
I am fortunate my children’s cases were mild, and I am grateful my vaccine kept me from getting sick. I am further fortunate that I have a flexible job with available paid leave, and I know not everyone has the resources to comfortably lock down for 24 days in a row.
I am nonetheless livid. It doesn’t have to be this way. Rather than embracing evidence-based strategies to save lives and livelihoods, about half the population seems to be working overtime to encourage the spread of the coronavirus. Missouri deserves better than state legislators who encourage this public health nightmare.
Katherine Nimmons • St. Louis