Letter: Lawmakers work to further public health nightmare

Regarding “Experts warn of ‘perfect storm’ in Missouri as cases jump” (Dec. 23): As someone who recently completed a 24-day quarantine period with my two young children, I’m fed up with elected officials’ continued failure to provide for the common defense or promote the general welfare.

A “Seinfeld” episode in 1997 introduced the world to Festivus, a holiday on Dec. 23 marked by the ritual “airing of the grievances.” I find myself applying actor Jerry Stiller’s Festivus rant to Missouri’s leaders: “I got a lotta problems with you people, and now you’re going to hear about it!”

My sons are too young to be vaccinated. The week of Thanksgiving, the youngest tested positive. The boys’ consecutive quarantines meant we had to cancel our Thanksgiving plans. I had to skip my college roommate’s wedding. My preschooler missed four straight weeks of school. I depleted my accrued paid leave from work in order to stay home while my children isolated.