Letter: Lawmakers would never permit ‘ranked-choice’ voting

Regarding the editorial “’Ranked-choice’ would give voters more options and defang toxic partisanship” (Feb. 27): The Editorial Board’s explaining and praising the benefits of Missouri switching to ranked-choice elections made perfect sense. That alone guarantees that it will never come to pass in this ridiculously governed state. Even if it were to pass, it would be overwhelmingly tossed as those involving puppy mills, Medicaid expansion and reasonable gun laws have been. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt probably has a lawsuit written up to fight it already.