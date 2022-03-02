 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Lawmakers would never permit ‘ranked-choice’ voting

  • 0
I Voted
123rf

Regarding the editorial “’Ranked-choice’ would give voters more options and defang toxic partisanship” (Feb. 27): The Editorial Board’s explaining and praising the benefits of Missouri switching to ranked-choice elections made perfect sense. That alone guarantees that it will never come to pass in this ridiculously governed state. Even if it were to pass, it would be overwhelmingly tossed as those involving puppy mills, Medicaid expansion and reasonable gun laws have been. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt probably has a lawsuit written up to fight it already.

Ric Haberstroh • Ferguson

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News