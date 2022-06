Letter: Laws can and do significantly reduce gun murders

Republicans sow misinformation when they say that laws do not reduce gun murders. That is simply incorrect. For example, after tightening licensing requirements for gun purchases in Connecticut, gun murder rates reportedly dropped by 40%. That is significant.

Conversely, in Missouri, when the Republican-dominated Legislature loosened licensing requirements for gun purchases, gun murder rates increased 25%. That, too, is significant.

In short, I believe that laws can and do significantly reduce gun murders.

Also ignored by gun-rights advocates, 90% of Americans want tighter background checks on prospective gun purchasers.

Arthur Hoffman • St. Louis