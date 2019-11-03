Regarding “Jurors say police sergeant should get almost $20 million in discrimination suit against St. Louis County police” (Oct. 26): I applaud the jury in the discrimination case brought by Sgt. Keith Wildhaber against the St. Louis County Police Department in their effort to send a message that discrimination will not be tolerated.
Some of the reported testimony in this case is astonishing in its apparently questionable veracity. It shows how even supposedly good cops can be unreliable when testifying, especially when attempting to follow the “blue code.” I was at first skeptical of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s police officer exclusion list, though it now makes more sense to me if this is the type of unreliable, and perhaps even false, testimony being given by some police officers in the region in certain circumstances. Perhaps county Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell might want to explore the need for a similar response in his jurisdiction.
Rod Hansen • St. Louis