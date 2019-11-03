Team up with us for 99¢
St. Louis County police discrimination case

St. Louis County police Sgt. Keith Wildhaber returns from lunch break to the St. Louis County courthouse on the third day of his discrimination case against the county on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Clayton. Wildhaber, an Army veteran and a St. Louis County cop alleges in a lawsuit filed in 2017, that he was passed over for promotion because he is gay and then retaliated against when he sought legal redress. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.

 Cristina M. Fletes

Regarding “Jurors say police sergeant should get almost $20 million in discrimination suit against St. Louis County police” (Oct. 26): I applaud the jury in the discrimination case brought by Sgt. Keith Wildhaber against the St. Louis County Police Department in their effort to send a message that discrimination will not be tolerated.

Some of the reported testimony in this case is astonishing in its apparently questionable veracity. It shows how even supposedly good cops can be unreliable when testifying, especially when attempting to follow the “blue code.” I was at first skeptical of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s police officer exclusion list, though it now makes more sense to me if this is the type of unreliable, and perhaps even false, testimony being given by some police officers in the region in certain circumstances. Perhaps county Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell might want to explore the need for a similar response in his jurisdiction.

Rod Hansen • St. Louis